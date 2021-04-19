Torreyes was placed on the injured list Monday for an unspecified reason, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies announced Monday that two coaches are in the league's health and safety protocols, so it would appear as though Torreyes is now on the COVID-19 injured list, even though the team hasn't provided an official injury designation. If that's the case, Torreyes will be eligible to return to the team once he clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he doesn't test positive for COVID-19. Torreyes has appeared in just three games to begin the year and has gone 1-for-5 with three strikeouts during that time.