Torreyes signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 28-year-old spent the 2020 campaign with Philadelphia and had a four-game stint on the active roster in September, but he was quickly DFA'd and sent back to the alternate training site. Torreyes could have a similar role in 2021, though a full-length season would obviously provide potential for more opportunities.
More News
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Contract purchased by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Part of 60-man crew•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Respectable spring showing•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Invited to Phillies' camp•