Torreyes is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Torreyes started the past seven games and will receive a day off after going 7-for-26 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs during that stretch. Luke Williams will take over at shortstop and bat eighth for the Phillies.
