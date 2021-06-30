Torreyes isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 28-year-old went hitless in four at-bats Wednesday, and he'll get a breather for the first time since June 16. Nick Maton will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Three singles in Sunday's win•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Pops second homer•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: On bench Friday•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Picks up fifth straight start•