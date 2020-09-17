Torreyes cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 28-year-old was designated for assignment earlier in the week, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Torreyes appeared in four games in his brief time with the team and went 1-for-7 with a double and a run scored.
