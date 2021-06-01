Torreyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth Tuesday against the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Starting for the fifth game in a row, Torreyes seems to have supplanted Nick Maton as the primary option at shortstop while Didi Gregorius (elbow) is on the 10-day injured list. Torreyes is batting an excellent .306 through his first 39 plate appearances, but he hasn't produced many meaningful counting stats (six RBI, two runs, zero home runs, zero stolen bases).