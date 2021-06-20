Torreyes went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Giants.

The shortstop only has two homers on the year, but both have come in June as Torreyes is batting .256 (11-for-43) on the month with four doubles, six runs and seven RBI through 12 games in addition to the long balls. He should continue to draw regular playing time until Jean Segura (groin) is back in action.