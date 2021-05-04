Torreyes (COVID-19 injured list) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Before activating Torreyes, the Phillies will likely have him play at least a handful of games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate. Torreyes will serve as a utility infielder whenever he's reinstated from the IL.
