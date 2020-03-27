Play

Torreyes hit a decent .286/.348/.381 in 11 Grapefruit League contests.

The Phillies exact Opening Day roster construction remains to be seen, but Torreyes appears to be a long shot to earn a spot. With three players capable of playing shortstop in the expected starting lineup (Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura and Scott Kingery), the team can afford to prioritize offense from its bench spots. With a modest .279/.308/.370 career slash line in 631 big-league plate appearances, Torreyes doesn't exactly fit that description.

