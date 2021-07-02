Torreyes is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.
The 28-year-old will move to the bench with Didi Gregorius (elbow) making his return from the injured list Friday. Torreyes has been filling in as Philadelphia's regular shortstop and posted a .643 OPS in June, but he'll shift to a bench role now that the infield is back to full health.
More News
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Three singles in Sunday's win•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Pops second homer•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: On bench Friday•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Not in Saturday's lineup•