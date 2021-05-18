Torreyes was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
Torreyes made the Opening Day roster but appeared in just three games before hitting the injured list in mid-April. He's ready to go after hitting .276/.417/.414 in nine rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will likely return to his bench role.
