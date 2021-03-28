Manager Joe Girardi announced Sunday that Torreyes (hand) made the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal in December and was able to secure a roster spot during spring training. Torreyes suffered a hand injury Saturday when he was hit by a pitch, but he should be back on the field within a few days after X-rays came back clean. He should operate as a utility infielder for the Phillies.
