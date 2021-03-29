Torreyes (hand) will start at third base and will bat ninth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Torreyes was forced out of Saturday's game after being struck in the hand by a pitch, but he needed only a day off before the Phillies were comfortable inserting him back in the lineup. The veteran infielder has already been informed that he'll be a part of the Opening Day roster, though he likely won't be in store for regular reps while all of Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius, Alec Bohm and Jean Segura enter the regular season healthy.