Torreyes went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
The shortstop kept the line moving well from the No. 8 spot. His third-inning single led to a run when Mets infielder Luis Guillorme committed an error, although Torreyes didn't get an RBI on the play. The 28-year-old has three multi-hit efforts in his last eight games, but he's also gone hitless four times in that span. Overall, he's slashing .272/.306/.388 with two home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored through 109 plate appearances.
