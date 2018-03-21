Play

Flaherty is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty was competing for a reserve spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The team will now have two days to add the utility infielder to their roster or grant his release. Flaherty was sporting a .903 OPS through 41 plate appearances this spring.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories