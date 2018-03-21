Phillies' Ryan Flaherty: Expected to opt-out
Flaherty is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty was competing for a reserve spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The team will now have two days to add the utility infielder to their roster or grant his release. Flaherty was sporting a .903 OPS through 41 plate appearances this spring.
More News
-
Phillies' Ryan Flaherty: Invited to Orioles camp•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Draws start in right•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Activated from DL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Hopes to return for weekend homestand•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Another rehab game Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Not yet activated Thursday•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...