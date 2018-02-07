Phillies' Ryan Flaherty: Invited to Orioles camp
Flaherty signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
2017 was a forgettable year for Flaherty; the 31-year-old missed a majority of the season with a right shoulder injury and struggled to a .211/.302/.237 line in his limited appearances (23 games). His versatility on defense will allow him to compete for an Opening Day roster spot as the Phillies' utility man, but given his .215/.284/.355 career slash-line across six seasons with the Orioles, he doesn't figure to make much of an impact at the major-league level this season.
