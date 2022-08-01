The Phillies activated Sherriff (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Sherriff is healthy after completing a lengthy rehab assignment, but according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have some concerns about the left-hander's velocity, so he won't regain a spot on the 40-man roster now that he's been reinstated. The 32-year-old could remain in the Phillies organization, though, if he isn't claimed on waivers.