Sherriff (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday.
Sherriff is healthy after completing a lengthy rehab assignment, but according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have some concerns about his velocity, so he will not be added to the big-league roster. Sherriff could remain in the Phillies organization, though, if he is not claimed on waivers.
More News
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Rehab shifts to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Still not throwing•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Tending to biceps injury•