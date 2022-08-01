Sherriff (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday.

Sherriff is healthy after completing a lengthy rehab assignment, but according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have some concerns about his velocity, so he will not be added to the big-league roster. Sherriff could remain in the Phillies organization, though, if he is not claimed on waivers.

More News