Sherriff was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies chose not to return Sherriff to the 40-man roster after his stay on the 60-day IL, instead designating him for assignment earlier this week. Sherriff will remain in the organization and look to claw his way back to the majors once he's a little further removed from the shoulder injury.
