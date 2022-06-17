Sherriff (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Sherriff began his rehab assignment June 9 and has made three appearances between the Single-A and Double-A clubs. He struck out six in three scoreless innings during that time and is likely entering the final stage of his rehab process now that he's reporting to Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Still not throwing•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Tending to biceps injury•
-
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Claimed by Phillies•