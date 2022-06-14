Sherriff (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment Tuesday from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
He'll advance to Reading after striking out four over two scoreless innings between his two rehab outings with Clearwater, which were his first appearances at any level this season after he opened 2022 on the injured list. The 32-year-old could serve as a left-handed specialist out of the Philadelphia bullpen once he's deemed ready to return from the 60-day IL.
