Coonrod avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Phillies on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 12.2 innings last season upon returning from his stint on the IL in mid-August. It's possible the 30-year-old righty could find his way into the Phillies' bullpen after the team ranked 23rd in bullpen ERA last season (4.27), but he would need to show significant signs of improvement in order to do so.