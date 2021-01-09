Coonrod (shoulder) was traded from the Giants to the Phillies in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale on Saturday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports.

Coonrod performed fairly well during his first major-league season in 2019, but he was unable to generate much production last year, converting on three of his five save chances while posting a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 14.2 innings. The right-hander was hindered by a shoulder injury late in the season, but he should be healthy heading into spring training. He'll attempt to generate more of a rhythm for the Phillies, although Hector Neris has a fairly stable grip on the closing job heading into 2021.