Coonrod (1-2) struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Coonrod struggled at the end of May, but he's now tossed 1.2 scoreless innings across his last two appearances. He earned his first win of the season Sunday and has now posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 24 innings across 23 relief appearances in 2021.