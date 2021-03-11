Coonrod may be on the outside looking in on Opening Day, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies acquired Coonrod in exchange for their 2020 fourth-round pick Carson Ragsdale in January. He still has options remaining and owns a career 5.74 ERA, so while the team must have seen something in him to bother trading for him he's certainly not a lock to win a job. Gelb's latest roster projection, based on conversations with scouts and team officials, has Coonrod losing the battle to JoJo Romero for one of the final bullpen spots. Which pitcher wins the job may depend in part on how many southpaws the Phillies want to carry; Coonrod throws right-handed, while Romero is a lefty.