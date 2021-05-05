Coonrod allowed two hits and struck out one across 1.2 innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

The Phillies were faced with a depleted bullpen Tuesday, as Jose Alvarado was serving a suspension and Hector Neris was likely unavailable after throwing 1.2 frames a day earlier. That left Coonrod in the closer role, and he managed his second save of the season. Though both Neris and Alvarado figure to earn save chances ahead of Coonrod, his usage as closer in their absence early on this season is worth noting.