Coonrod threw two scoreless innings in his Phillies debut Monday against the Mets, striking out three and allowing one hit.

Coonrod kept the deficit at two in the sixth and seventh innings of a game that the Phillies would eventually come back to win 5-3. Coonrod's multi-inning usage likely indicates he isn't ticketed for high-leverage work any time soon, but it was an encouraging outing nonetheless for the righty.