Coonrod allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Closer Hector Neris pitched three of the previous four days and needed rest, so Coonrod was given an opportunity for a save. He did well, as a two-out walk to Brandon Nimmo was the only blemish in Coonrod's performance. The 28-year-old right-hander has a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB across 12 innings this season. He's picked up two holds and two blown saves in 11 outings.