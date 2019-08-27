Kingery (abdomen) isn't starting Tuesday against the Pirates, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kingery was pulled from Monday night's matchup due to abdominal soreness, though he checked out OK after the contest. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to pinch hit in the second game of the series. Sean Rodriguez gets the nod at third base and will hit seventh with Kingery on the bench.

