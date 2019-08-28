Kingery (abdomen) is starting at third base and hitting seventh Wednesday against the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after being limited to bench duty Tuesday due to abdominal soreness. The 25-year-old Kingery, who is hitting .284 with an .845 OPS through 23 games this month, will face rookie right-hander Mitch Keller in his first game back.