Kingery is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kingery started seven of the Phillies' past eight games, going 3-for-26 during that stretch to drop his season slash line to .115/.169/.115. Even with the Phillies still missing one regular starter against right-handed pitching (Jay Bruce, quadriceps injury), Kingery's poor start to the season may be enough to keep him on the bench more frequently.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Retreats to bench•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Still seeing steady work•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Playing through minor injuries•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Likely headed for reserve role•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Heads to bench•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not starting Game 1•