Kingery is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kingery started seven of the Phillies' past eight games, going 3-for-26 during that stretch to drop his season slash line to .115/.169/.115. Even with the Phillies still missing one regular starter against right-handed pitching (Jay Bruce, quadriceps injury), Kingery's poor start to the season may be enough to keep him on the bench more frequently.