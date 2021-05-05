The Phillies recalled Kingery from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Kingery and Mickey Moniak will move up from the minors to provide a couple of healthy bodies after Matt Joyce (calf) and Roman Quinn (finger) landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The Phillies are likely viewing Kingery as a utility man for the time being, but he could be the next man up for an everyday role if the team loses yet another lineup regular to injury in the near future.
