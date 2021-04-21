Kingery was recalled by the Phillies on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kingery was unable to secure a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster this year, but he'll join the major-league club after Jean Segura (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Kingery appeared in 36 games for the Phillies last year and slashed .159/.228/.283 with three home runs and six RBI.
