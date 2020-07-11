Kingery (illness) rejoined the Phillies on Saturday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kingery was sidelined for the start of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was able to return to the team Saturday. The 26-year-old took part in batting practice but won't play in the Phillies' intrasquad game Saturday as the team eases him back into action. Given his absence and the plan to gradually increase his workload, it's unclear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day in just over two weeks.