Kingery (hamstring) could return from the 10-day injured list in two weeks, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery was placed on the injured list over the weekend with a mild right hamstring strain, and it sounds like he's still at least a couple of weeks away. Jean Segura (hamstring) is reportedly on the cusp of a return, so the soon-to-be 25-year-old Kingery will likely fill a utility role for the Phillies once healthy.