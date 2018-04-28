Phillies' Scott Kingery: Day off Saturday
Kingery is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Kingery has now been on the bench for four of the last five games. He had been in the lineup on a near-everyday basis despite not being the primary starter at any one position, but has struggled to a .213/.273/.375 line through his first 23 games. He may see his playing time decrease until his bat heats up.
