Kingery (shoulder) has gone 3-for-18 with a triple, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base in four games since debuting from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Kingery was sidelined for the first five weeks of the season while recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. The Phillies outrighted Kingery off the 40-man roster last summer, but he'll still be paid the money owed to him on the six-year, $24 million contract he signed with the big club in March 2018.