Kingery went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kingery followed up Monday's two-homer performance by starting the scoring Tuesday with his seventh home run of the year during the third inning. The 25-year-old has five homers in his last 13 games and is slashing .324/.365/.630 in 108 at-bats this season.