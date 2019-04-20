Phillies' Scott Kingery: Departs with injury
Kingery was lifted from Friday's game against Colorado after suffering a right hamstring injury, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Kingery was spotted favoring his right hamstring after running to first base, although the severity of the injury remains unknown. Phil Gosselin entered the contest to replace Kingery at shortstop.
