Kingery is battling blurry vision and won't play again this season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies aren't certain what's causing the issue but will hope to have a clearer idea after Kingery visits an eye doctor Monday. The 29-year-old will wrap up his sophomore season with a .258/.315/.474 slash line, adding 19 homers and 15 steals. That performance was only good for a roughly league average 101 wRC+, though that nevertheless represents a major improvement from his 61 wRC+ as a rookie. A young player who can be a league average hitter while starting at five different positions (including center field and both middle infield spots) should be an important part of the Phillies' core even if he doesn't develop into a star.