Phillies' Scott Kingery: Drives in two runs
Kingery went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.
Kingery's double in the sixth inning cut Chicago's lead to just one run, but that score wouldn't change for the rest of the afternoon. The rookie infielder has struggled at the plate for most of the season, slashing .212/.261/.317. His two RBI Thursday were his first since May 19.
