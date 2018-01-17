The Phillies invited Kingery to spring training, Stephen Gross of The Morning Call reports.

Kingery spent the 2017 season split between the Double- and Triple-A level, as fared well with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after being promoted in late June. During 63 games with the team, he slashed .294/.337/.449 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Looking ahead, Kingery could very well snag a spot on the Opening Day roster, as the current competition at the keystone for Philadelphia isn't terribly challenging, with Cesar Hernandez being the lone man with major-league experience at the position. Even in the event in which Kingery heads back down to Lehigh Valley for the start of the 2018 campaign, expect to see him playing in the big leagues sooner rather than later.