Kingery left Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins with a right elbow bruise, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The good news here is that the Phillies labeled it a precautionary move and aren't bothering to send Kingery for X-rays. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him out of Wednesday's lineup with Thursday's off day to follow.