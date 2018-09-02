Kingery will start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The rookie will pick up his fourth start in five games after previously only seeing light usage following the acquisition of Asdrubal Cabrera on July 27. The Phillies made room in the lineup for Kingery by sitting the struggling Maikel Franco, who has managed only two hits in 26 at-bats over the team's last nine games.