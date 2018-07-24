Kingery is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kingery has been the Phillies everyday shortstop since J.P. Crawofrd went down with a broken hand. He'll get his first day off in over a month, having hit just .259/.275/.319 over that span. Jesmuel Valentin will start at shortstop for the first time in his career.

