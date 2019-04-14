Kingery will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Marlins.

Kingery will enter the starting nine for only the second time all season with manager Gabe Kapler deploying one of the more static lineups in 2019. While Kingery will fill in for a resting Maikel Franco at third base, second baseman Cesar Hernandez seems more at risk of losing at-bats to Kingery at this point in the season. Hernandez has a track record of three seasons with .350-plus on-base averages on his side, but he's been off to a miserable start to the current campaign with a .178/.240/.244 slash line through 13 games.