Kingery started at third base in Sunday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins, the fourth position he's played this spring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Due to service-time considerations, Kingery is unlikely to break camp with the Phillies, but he shouldn't linger at Triple-A Lehigh Valley long after April 13, when the team can call him up and delay his free agency by an extra year. With a .405 on-base percentage, three home runs and four stolen bases this spring, Kingery has displayed an MLB-ready bat, so it appears the biggest challenge the Phillies will face is finding a spot for him in the lineup. Based on Kingery's usage this spring, it would seem manager Gabe Kapler is preparing the 23-year-old for a hybrid role. Kingery has mostly played second base throughout his minor-league career, but with Cesar Hernandez representing a solid option at the keystone, the Phillies have given their top prospect reps at the hot corner, shortstop and in center field in an attempt to increase his versatility. The ability to play multiple positions should help Kingery's case for seeing at least semi-regular at-bats once he's promoted to the minors.