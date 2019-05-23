Phillies' Scott Kingery: Getting steady work since return
Kingery will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Cubs.
He'll stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games since returning from the injured list last weekend. All of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, so manager Gabe Kapler may only view Kingery as a short-side platoon player at this time.
