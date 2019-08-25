Kingery went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 9-3 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has almost doubled his home run output from his rookie season, but he came into the night with just one long ball in his last 124 at-bats. Dating back to June 28, Kingery is also batting just .226, but he does have two multi-hit games in his last four contests. Overall, Kingery is hitting .271 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 51 runs and 10 steals in 350 at-bats this season.