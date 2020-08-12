Kingery is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Kingery is hitting an awful .100/.163/.100 over his first 43 plate appearances this season, though Wednesday's game is only his second time on the bench this year. He could sit more frequently going forward unless he starts to turn things around, especially with Phil Gosselin, who starts at second in his place Wednesday, hitting a remarkable .500/.591/.944 in a small sample of 22 plate appearances.